Five Bay of Plenty Lotto players are starting the New Year with a boost to their bank accounts after each winning $14,847 with Lotto Second Division in Wednesday's live Lotto draw.

They are among 13 winners nationwide.

The local winning Second Division tickets were sold at Countdown Fairy Springs in Rotorua, Pak N Save Rotorua, New World Waihī, Waihī Beach Four Square and MyLotto Bay of Plenty.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The other winners were from Whangārei, Auckland, Hamilton, Te Kuiti, Hawkes Bay, Stratford, Christchurch and Queenstown.

