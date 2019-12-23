

What goes around comes around for Pania Barry, who is paying it forward by donating time to the charity which has at various times kept her going strong.

About 10 years ago, Barry moved to the Bay of Plenty from Auckland but quickly realised moving costs were high and in the transitional period she had nothing to feed her children.

It was then a friend mentioned the Tauranga Community Foodbank - Barry's saviour.

Her financial situation soon fell into place but a few years later, after her mother died and her marriage broke up, Barry found herself rebuilding her life.

She turned back to the Tauranga Community Foodbank.

"With the cost of living now, it was so expensive," Barry said.

"Just to be able to afford food is incredibly hard, even if you had two people working."

And in the past couple of weeks Barry has needed the foodbank's help again while she finds another boarder to share her home.

"I have three boys and they're growing and they are hungry.

"But you go through a box of Weet-Bix every few days. Having to tell them they can't and they need to pull back on the food is hard, it's really hard as a parent."

While she says her children are spoiled in love, Barry questions where she could be without the help of the foodbank - because asking for help from her friends would be too embarrassing.

"The foodbank has been amazing, which is why I have put my name down [to volunteer].

"I can't give back with money or with food, but I can give back with time."

Barry is still waiting for the call-up but is excited about her new-found passion and ability to be part of a team.

"I just love helping people.

"I didn't have enough hours at work so I thought 'what's the next best thing?' and of course it is volunteering."

All Barry needs is some food to work with.