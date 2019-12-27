The Bay of Plenty Times is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in April.

April 3:

About 1000 employees were gearing up for the opening of stage two of Tauranga's newest mega-mall on April 4.

Tauranga Crossing was to open its doors to 45 new stores, 17 new dining options and an 800-seat cinema in stage two of the $150 million development.

Read more: Hundreds of shoppers file in to new Tauranga Crossing mall, staff dance for customers



Advertisement

April 4:

The "bright" and "outgoing" 21-year-old killed in a crash had never recovered from his mother's sudden death nearly three years ago, his grandmother said.

Maketū-born Manepo Tapsell-Wafer, 21, died instantly when his car and a van collided near Affco on the Te Puke Highway about 5.40pm on Tuesday. The van driver, a man in his 40s, was in hospital with moderate injuries.

Read more: Maketū family in mourning after fatal crash on Te Puke highway

Maketu-born Manepo Tapsell-Wafer, 21, died instantly when his car and a van collided near Affco in Te Puke on April 2. Photo / File

April 5:

The man who died after an accident at Pukepine Sawmills was a "top bloke" and would "give you the shirt off his back", a friend and co-worker said.

Darel Barton, 49, died in Tauranga Hospital on March 28 from the injuries he received during a workplace accident at the sawmills in Te Puke earlier that day.

Read more: Givealittle page launched to help Te Puke family of 'top bloke' after sawmill accident

Pukepine Sawmill kiln supervisor Darel Barton, 49, died on March 28 after a work place accident. Photo /Supplied.

April 8:

A Tauranga teen angler blew the local competition out of the water with a pending world record catch.

The shortbilled spearfish, which clocked in at a hefty 34.5kg and was almost longer than the angler himself, was reeled in by 13-year-old Ezra Keenan in late March at the Tauranga Sport Fishing Club.

Advertisement

Read more: Fishing: Young Tauranga angler hauls in possible world record catch

Zac Holmberg and Ezra Keenan out on the water after the big haul. Photo / Supplied

April 10:

Super gluing teeth back together, pulling teeth with vice grips and DIY fillings were among the horror jobs attempted by people attempting to avoid expensive dental costs.

But dentists said running a surgery was expensive and dentistry could not be done safely for much cheaper than they charge.

Read more: Vice grips, super glue, DIY fillings - dental horrors revealed



April 17:

A new primary school was to be built in Pāpāmoa East to accommodate 650 pupils.

Principals in the area said the new school would help ease increasing pressure on school rolls.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins approved the establishment of a new Years 1 to 6 primary school in Pāpāmoa East to initially be known as Te Okuroa Drive School.

Read more: New school in Pāpāmoa East could help ease rapid roll growth, principals say



April 28:

A fatal crash on the road between Maungatapu and the Baypark roundabout resulted in road closures.

Police were alerted to the crash about 8pm. A car had crashed through a section of the Maungatapu Bridge railing.

The next afternoon a police dive squad found the crashed ute with the driver dead inside.

Read more: Road reopens after Maungatapu Bridge fatal crash vehicle recovered

The police dive squad found a crashed ute with the driver inside under water near Maungatapu Bridge. Photo / George Novak

April 30:

Transpower had "no plan B" if it didn't get consent for its $7 million plan to move power lines slung over houses and sportsfields in Rangataua.

There was standing room only on April 29 as the Environment Court began hearing an appeal against the national grid operator's plan to move 3.3km of the 110kV transmission line that powers Mount Maunganui alongside State Highway 29 between Maungatapu and Matapihi.

Read more: 'No plan B' says Transpower as appeal over Maungatapu 'super pole' plan begins in the Environment Court