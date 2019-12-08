A person has taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault in central Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of an assault on Durham St near Harington St about 12.30pm.

There were currently cordons at the scene near the Quest Hotel.

She said police were making inquiries to find the offender or offenders.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

An ambulance and a rapid response unit had been sent, she said.