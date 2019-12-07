A Bay of Plenty Lotto ticket is one of seven to share the Lotto Second Division prize in Saturday night's draw.

Each of the winners will collect $33,574.

The local winning Second Division ticket was sold through MyLotto.

Powerball and Lotto First Division both rolled over on Saturday night, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $9.3 million for Lotto Powerball up for grabs on Wednesday night.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

People with winning tickets should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.