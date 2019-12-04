Christmas has come early for a lucky Bay of Plenty Lotto player who has walked away with more than $12,000 in winnings.

The player joins 12 other Lotto players from around the country who took away $12,220 in Lotto's second division last night.

The winning Bay of Plenty ticket was bought online at MyLotto.

One lucky player from Auckland also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $21,516.

Other winning Second Division tickets were sold in Auckland, Papakura, Pukekohe, Waikato, Hastings, Levin, Masterton, Tasman and Nelson

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above cities should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately.