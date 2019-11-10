With the End of Life Choice Bill being amended and strengthened, you'd have to wonder what could possibly deter an MP from voting for it at the third reading on November 13?

The "grievous and irremediable medical condition" has been removed: eligibility is now restricted to the terminally ill with less than six months' life expectancy, who are in an advanced state of irreversible decline in physical capability and experiencing unbearable suffering that cannot be relieved.

Advanced age, disability or psychological suffering alone explicitly rule a person out.

If coercion is suspected, the person immediately becomes ineligible.

Doctors may not suggest assisted dying to their patients: the patient must ask first.

If there is any doubt about mental competency, a psychiatrist must be called in to assess.

In my view, there is clear evidence that this law reform is needed. Palliative care doesn't suffice in some cases – palliative care itself acknowledges that.

Surely only religion could cause an MP to reject this safe, sensible bill that has been scrutinised for over two years. But, in my opinion, religious conviction is not a good enough excuse for cruelty. MPs should stop the cruelty and vote Yes at third reading.

Esther Richards

Tauranga South

Fireworks had their day

I totally agree with Lizzie Marvelly regarding Guy Fawkes having had its day.

I would like to see the sale of fireworks banned in New Zealand and have public displays only at Matariki and maybe New Year's Eve.

I dislike having to put up with fireworks in our neighbourhood going off most nights from now till New Year and beyond.

This morning someone was letting off fireworks at 4am. Not what I want to wake up to.

Gerardine Patterson

Mount Maunganui



