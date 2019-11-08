After five long days with students leaving everything out on the stage, Te Kura o Te Pāroa have been crowned the champions of Te Mana Kuratahi.

The Whakatāne school and three others represented the Mataatua ki Rangitāiki rohe, while five schools represented Te Arawa at the National Primary Schools Kapa Haka competition in Hamilton.

Inia Mark, one of the Te Kura o Te Pāroa's six tutors, said the tamariki had been training for more than three months.

"It was never about the placing for us, we just drilled into them from the start that hard work pays off."

Advertisement

He said most of the students had returned to Whakatāne earlier in the week after their performance, so his phone was "buzzing".

They were among hundreds of tamariki from 62 schools and 17 regions around Aotearoa.

The five-day event closed today with a prizegiving at 2pm with Te Kura o Te Pāroa crowned Te Toa Whakaihuwaka - overall champions.

In third place was Wharekura o Ruatoki from the eastern Bay of Plenty and second, was Te Whānau o Te Maro from Tauranga Moana who also took home a multitude of awards through the aggregate compulsory disciplines.

The five groups from Te Arawa were Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu, Rotorua Intermediate School and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hurunga te Rangi.

Ngāti Rongomai took home three separate placings across the aggregate and non-aggregate disciplines including the Manukura Tāne.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata were first equal in the Ngā Moteatea and te Tangi o te Reo categories and placed twice more across the different sections.

Rotorua Intermediate placed third in the Whakaeke section.

Advertisement

DAY 5!!! Posted by TE MANA Kuratahi on Thursday, 7 November 2019

List of full results

TOA WHAKAIHU

1.Te Ihu – Te Kura o Te Pāroa

2. Te Haumi – Te Whānau o Te Maro

3. Te Kei – Te Wharekura o Ruatoki

AGGREGATE

WHAKAEKE

1. Te Ihu – Te Whānau o Te Maro

2. Te Haumi – Te Kura o Te Pāroa, Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga

3. Te Kei – Rotorua Intermediate School, Te Wharekura o Ruatoki

NGĀ MŌTEATEA

1. Te Ihu – Te Kura o Te Pāroa, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata, Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga

2. Te Haumi – Te Kapa Haka o Te Kura o Manutuke

3. Te Kei – Te Parekereke

WAIATA-Ā-RINGA

1. Te Ihu – Te Kura o Te Pāroa, Te Wharekura o Mauao – Kura Potiki, Te Kapa Haka o Waikirikiri, Te Rōpū Takawaenga o Rawhiti Roa

2. Te Haumi – Te Whānau o Te Maro

3. Te Kei – Te Kapa Puawai

POI

1. Te Ihu – Te Whānau o Te Maro

2. Te Haumi – Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga

3. Te Kei – Te Kura o Te Pāroa

HAKA

1. Te Ihu – Te Whānau o Te Maro

2. Te Haumi – Ngā Iti Rearea

3. Te Kei – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kaokaoroa o Patetere

WHAKAWĀTEA

1. Te Ihu – Te Whānau o Te Maro

2. Te Haumi – Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

3. Te Kei – Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga

TE TANGI O TE REO

1. Te Ihu – Te Kura o Te Pāroa, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata, Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga

2. Te Haumi – Te Wharekua o Ngāti Rongomai, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kaokaoroa o Patetere

3. Te Kei – Te Kura o Te Teko Ngā Taiohi

NON-AGGREGATE

WAIATA TIRA

1. Te Ihu – Te Whānau o Te Maro

2. Te Haumi – Te Puawaitanga o Maeroa

3. Te Kei – Te Kura o Te Pāroa

KĀKAHU

1. Te Ihu – Te Whānau o Te Maro, Henderson Intermediate

2. Te Haumi – Puawai, Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga

3. Te Kei – Ngā Mātapuna o Horahora, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Manawatu

MANUKURA WAHINE

1. Te Ihu - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Waioweka, Te Kura o Te Pāroa

2. Te Haumi – Te Whānau o Te Maro, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata, Te Wharekura o Rākaumangamanga

3. Te Kei – Te Ara Whānui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o ngā Kōhanga Reo o Te Awa Kairangi

MANUKURA TĀNE

1. Te Ihu – Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

2. Te Haumi – Te Whānau o Te Maro, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kaokaoroa o Patetere

3. Te Kei – Te Kura o Te Pāroa,

TITONGA HŌU

1. Te Ihu – Mangatuna

2. Te Haumi – Te Wharekura o Ruatoki

3. Te Kei – Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Whānau Tahi

TE AROHA O RANGITĀNE

Ngā Matapuna o Horahora