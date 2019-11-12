People between the ages of 70 and 90 have faced massive societal change - arguably more than anyone in the history of mankind. Was it easy for them? How were they able to grow and develop in a rapidly-changing world?

Tauranga businesswoman and writer Frances Denz sought answers from seven people and, in doing so, unearthed surprising results. Denz has compiled the seven autobiographies in a book entitled The Change Makers - a work that will trigger evocative memories that give validity to the experiences of people over the age of 50.

Denz shares her insights of The Change Makers

