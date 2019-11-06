Firefighters are at the scene of a moderately large scrub fire in Welcome Bay.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews got the call-out to the fire about 10am on Kairua Rd.

He said they sent one pump to tackle the 30m by 30m scrub fire.



No people or properties were at any risk.

The cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

This come after a spate of fires across the Bay of Plenty region which has prompted officials to deliver some much-needed fire safety tips as the weather heats up.