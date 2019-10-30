Police are responding to reports of a firearm in the Welcome Bay area and have cordoned off roads.

Police were alerted to attend after residents heard what appeared to be a firearm "going off" in the Osprey Drive area at 4.50pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were still in the area making inquiries at 8.10pm.

She said cordons were in place on Osprey Dr, Kestrel Ave and Waitaha Rd in the Welcome Bay area.

She confirmed the armed offender's squad were not involved but police were armed as a precaution.