The man who was found dead in a boat in the Tauranga Harbour on Saturday has been named as Clayton Patrick Nathan-Graves.

The man was 29 and from Pyes Pa. He was also known as Clayton Patrick Graves.

Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances of his death, alongside Maritime NZ.

A number of people had contacted police following an appeal for witnesses.

Police would still like to hear from anyone operating a boat, fishing or walking in the area on Friday night or Saturday morning.