Veteran newsreader Simon Dallow will be shivering in his boots after a 6-year-old boy sent in a top-class bulletin on the Tauranga STEM festival coming to the city next weekend.

Joey Green loves all things lego and dinosaurs. But one thing that sets the Pāpāmoa boy aside from other kids his age is his love for news reading.

Joey's mum Mignon Olivier-Green said her son had always wanted to be "famous".

Six-year-old Joey Green always wanted to be "famous". Photo / Supplied

She said they had a poster for the festival knocking around the house as she was going to be a volunteer at the event and he begged to film a news report on it.

The Pāpāmoa Primary School pupil had always been a huge fan of science and robots, so hatched the plan to create news bulletins talking about the event, but also "reporting live" on the day, she said.

Mignon Olivier-Green (left) and Joey when he was two-years-old. Photo / Supplied

"He is a very smart little boy and full of enthusiasm."

She said Joey had worked hard to put the video together and memorise his speech.

The STEM festival was a free event set to take place on October 12 on Durham St.

Demand for free tickets was so large that they had now all gone, however people can join a mailing list to be first to know about cancellations.