I am a regular listener of Parliament's question time and in my view, there has never before been a Speaker like Trevor Mallard.

I was always under the impression that the Speaker was supposed to be unbiased, neutral and even-handed and previous Speakers have certainly displayed this attribute but in my opinion, Mr Mallard is in an entirely different league.

In response to the news report (September 30) I agree that the battle between supporting the democratic process and the Speaker will certainly be an interesting one and I am hopeful that it will be Mr Mallard who will change

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.