I am a regular listener of Parliament's question time and in my view, there has never before been a Speaker like Trevor Mallard.

I was always under the impression that the Speaker was supposed to be unbiased, neutral and even-handed and previous Speakers have certainly displayed this attribute but in my opinion, Mr Mallard is in an entirely different league.

In response to the news report (September 30) I agree that the battle between supporting the democratic process and the Speaker will certainly be an interesting one and I am hopeful that it will be Mr Mallard who will change his approach. If he does not, our parliamentary system will be the loser.

National is often the brunt of the Speaker's displeasure but in reality, what are his expectations of the Opposition? Part of its role is to hold the Government to account and he should remember what his role was when he was in Opposition for all those years.

Roll on the time when we actually have a Speaker who is again neutral and holds all parties to account.

[Abridged]

Mike Baker

Tauranga

A puzzling event occurred on Monday evening.

A few days ago hundreds of students gathered in the city to ask that the threat to their future from climate change be addressed. However, when the mayoral candidates came together on Monday to address social issues, this request was not mentioned.

What is needed to impress upon our city leaders that the future for our children is important?

Gray Southon

Tauranga

