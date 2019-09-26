There will be a lane closure this weekend near the Bayfair roundabout as work continues on the Baylink project.

The New Zealand Transport Agency advised the outside southbound lane for State Highway 2 will be closed for the most of the weekend between the Bayfair roundabout and Exeter St.

The lane will be shut from Saturday 7am to 7pm and Sunday 8am to 7pm.

One lane will remain open to traffic during this time, but road users can expect minor delays.

The closure will allow for stone column ground improvement work to be carried out during the day.

Some of the work may be noisy and nearby residents and businesses can expect some vibration as the stone column requires the use of heavy machinery.