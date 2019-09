Windbreakers and a hairbrush will be vital for Bay of Plenty residents heading out tomorrow morning as a strong wind watch is issued for the region.

A front shimmied across the North Island yesterday, followed behind by strong west to southwest winds eyeing up the region.

A strong wind watch has been issued for Bay Of Plenty, including Rotorua, from 6pm tonight through to 11am tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch has been lifted for the ranges east of Whakatāne.