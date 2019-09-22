The All Blacks weren't the only winners last night - six Lotto players, including one from the Bay of Plenty, won $166,667 with Lotto first division.

The winning Bay of Plenty ticket was sold at Mount Maunganui New World.

Some 20 Lotto players, including three from Bay of Plenty, will be celebrating after each winning $15,065 with Lotto second division in last night's draw.

Winning second division tickets were sold at New World Brookfield in Tauranga, MyLotto in Bay of Plenty and Lucky Lotto Shop in Rotorua.

One player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $34,432.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.