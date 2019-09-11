There is currently an armed police presence in Te Teko in the Bay of Plenty.

Armed police are at a cordon at the intersection of Huia Cres and State Highway 30.

A police spokeswoman said police were searching for a person of interest and AOS were assisting as a precautionary measure.

Inquiries are ongoing and there was no further information available at this stage, she said.

A person at the scene told the Rotorua Daily Post there were about 10 police at the cordon and he could hear them using a loud hailer asking someone to come out from an address on Huia Cres.

He heard police say they wouldn't be going anywhere until he came out.

More to come.

