There is currently an armed police presence in Te Teko in the Bay of Plenty.

Armed police are at a cordon at the intersection of Huia Cres and State Highway 30.

A police spokeswoman said police were searching for a person of interest and AOS were assisting as a precautionary measure.

Inquiries are ongoing and there was no further information available at this stage, she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A person at the scene told the Rotorua Daily Post there were about 10 police at the cordon and he could hear them using a loud hailer asking someone to come out from an address on Huia Cres.

He heard police say they wouldn't be going anywhere until he came out.

More to come.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US