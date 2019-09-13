For the best part of a year, an internal Tauranga City Council employment investigation has been in the works. Reporter Scott Yeoman has checked in every few months, asking the city council for updates, only to be told "it hasn't been completed yet" or "we don't have a date for the completion" or "there is no update" or "still ongoing" or "we have not received the report yet".
Last Friday that changed when a section of the long-awaited Colgan Report was finally released. These are some of the more interesting findings that were included.

COMMENT & ANALYSIS:

About 4.15pm last Friday,

1. The relationship between elected members/council staff/citizens

2. The inspections

3. The senior manager

4. The senior council official

5. The cost