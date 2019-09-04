The Baypark speedway promotion rights are now in the hands of businessman Bill Buckley.

Buckley's company, Speedway Racing Limited, took over the rights this month, an important moment in the park's 18-year history.

Buckley was the promoter of the iconic Western Springs Speedway since 2001 and has already begun the planning and implementation of some exciting new initiatives for the Tauranga venue.

Buckley said adding things like midget car racing on a more regular basis, international meetings and televising some of the key events for shows such as Sky Sport were some of the ideas he had lined up.

Advertisement

Venue promoter Bernie Gillon said he was excited about what Buckley and his team could bring to Baypark Speedway and the city of Tauranga would be the winners in this transaction.

Bay Venues Ltd is the company that manages the Baypark Speedway venue and its commercial manager Ervin McSweeney said he was excited by Buckley's appointment as he brought with him a wealth of experience.

"We look forward to seeing how he grows speedway in the Bay."

Opening night for Baypark Speedway is set for Labour Weekend.