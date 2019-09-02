A new police foster puppy has rolled into Tauranga and the public is being enlisted to help name the newest cadet.

The puppy is half-Aussie and half-Kiwi, with his father being a Queensland police dog and mother having many brothers serving as police dogs here in New Zealand.

On an announcement on the Bay of Plenty and Taupō police Facebook page, it said he was born in the "M Litter" and so his name would need to start with the letter M.

The suggestions rolled in from the public, with some favourites being Maui, Mauao and Mojo.

The page promised to continue posting updates of the little one while he grows.