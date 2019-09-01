Homes from the region have been named in the Top 100 national finalists for the 2019 House of the Year competition.

The Registered Master Builder's competition determines the best home builds and renovations of 2019.

More than 330 new home builds and renovations across the country were assessed by a panel of judges, with regional award-winners announced during July and August.

The homes in Tauranga range from Welcome Bay to Merivale.

"These Top 100 homes showcase everything from sustainability and innovation to skilled workmanship. The quality builds reflect the evolving values and needs of New Zealand's homeowners," said Registered Master Builders chief executive David Kelly.

The Top 100 national finalists represent the top entrants from this year's regional competitions, which were held in July and August.

They will now be re-judged by the national judging panel to find the National Supreme House of the Year and National Supreme Renovation of the Year.

Finalists can also win one of the 15 national category awards, as well as separate awards for four lifestyle categories that include outdoor living, kitchen, bathroom and sustainability.

They can also take out titles in the Builder's Own Home and Show Home Awards and the coveted Craftmanship and Special Awards.

National winners will be announced at a gala dinner in Auckland on November 23.

Bay of Plenty/Central Plateau homes in the running:

Carters New Home $1 million - $1.5 million - Wharewaka - The Craftsmen

Carters New Home $1 million - $1.5 million -Matua - Edinbridge Resources

Carters New Home $1 million - $1.5 million - Welcome Bay - Calley Homes

GIB Show Home Award - Hilltop - Design Builders (Taupo)

GIB Show Home Award - The Lakes - The Thorne Group B.O.P.

New Home $1.5 million - $2 million - Papamoa Beach - Edinbridge Resources

New Home $1.5 million - $2 million - Pauanui - 90 Degrees Construction

New Home $600,000 - $750,000 - Welcome Bay - Eireann Construction

Resene New Home over $2 million - Mt Maunganui - The Thorne Group B.O.P.

Resene New Home over $2 million - Whakamarama - D&B Construction