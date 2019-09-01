Tauranga police are urging people to make sure they are well-equipped on the water following a kayak incident yesterday.

One kayaker became separated from his group when the trio went fishing in Arataki yesterday morning.

The kayaker sent a text to another member of the party, saying he'd become lost, however, a short time later, he capsized and lost his phone.

Luckily, he was able to right himself and paddle to shore near the Papamoa Domain, where he was found nearly four hours later.

Tauranga Police and Coastguard units from Tauranga and Maketū responded to the incident.

Sergeant Craig Madden of police search and rescue said it was lucky the incident had a good outcome.

"The kayakers all had life jackets on, but only one form of communication.

"Once the missing kayaker lost his phone he had no way of reporting his distress.

"This is a timely reminder that if you're using a cellphone as one of your forms of communication, ensure it is in a waterproof bag – one that floats also helps.

"Other forms of communication could be a Personal Locator Beacon, a handheld marine radio or flares."

As the warm months approach, vessels and equipment should be checked and serviced.