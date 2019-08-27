Police snapped over 20 drivers speeding through Te Puke roadworks in less than two hours this morning.

The Western Bay of Plenty Road Policing Unit set up a checkpoint at the roadworks on Te Puke Highway between Bell Road and Poplar Lane where a temporary 30km/h speed limit was in force, according to a written statement from police.

Over a 90-minute period 26 vehicles were stopped and infringements issued for speeds over 50km/h. Four of those were heavy vehicles.

Sergeant Craig Madden is disappointed with the results.

"It's the road workers who are at risk of injury and potential death if hit by a vehicle travelling at that speed," he said. "Police will continue to monitor and enforce speeds in roadwork areas."

Speeding and travelling too fast for the conditions are contributing factors in around one-third of all fatal crashes and 15 per cent of all injury crashes.