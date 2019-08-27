Bums will be on all the seats at tomorrow's Meet the Mayoral Candidates event.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event to introduce to residents to the city's potential future leaders.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley, who will be master of ceremonies at the event, said this was the first mayoral debate since the nominations closed.

He said all mayoral candidates except one had confirmed they would be attending, and Jos Nagels had sent his apologies.

Tauranga mayoralty candidates. (clockwise from top left) Greg Brownless, Christopher Stokes, John Robson, Andrew Hollis, Les Wallen, Murray Guy, Tenby Powell, Jos Nagels, Kelvin Clout, and RangiMarie Kingi. Photo / File

Cowley said the event was limited to the Tauranga City Council mayoral candidates due to the number of candidates.

He said there was a long waiting list and all the 200 seats at Baycourt were now taken.

People who were not registered to attend were directed to go to Our Place, where the event would be live-streamed on the big screen, or to watch it on Facebook.

Each mayoral candidate would be welcomed to give an introductory statement before Cowley asked the candidates questions suggested by chamber members.

Cowley said the main questions from the business community will vary.

"The key topics cover managing a growing city, rates, transport, housing, and finding out whether they have the right skills and temperament to be the mayor of New Zealand's fifth largest city."

There would be an interval break before allowing questions from the audience. During the first half, the audience would be asked to write questions on paper which would then be drawn after the interval break.

Forum details - event sold out

What: Meet the Mayoral Candidates

When: August 28

Where: Baycourt, X-Space

Time: 5pm (for 5.30pm start)

Source: Tauranga Chamber of Commerce

Candidate list

Les Wallen

Tenby Powell

Greg Brownless

Kelvin Clout

Andrew Hollis

RangiMarie Kingi

Jos Nagels

John Robson

Christopher Stokes

Murray Guy

Source: Tauranga City Council