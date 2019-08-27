Bums will be on all the seats at tomorrow's Meet the Mayoral Candidates event.
Tauranga Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event to introduce to residents to the city's potential future leaders.
Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley, who will be master of ceremonies at the event, said this was the first mayoral debate since the nominations closed.
He said all mayoral candidates except one had confirmed they would be attending, and Jos Nagels had sent his apologies.
Cowley said the event was limited to the Tauranga City Council mayoral candidates due to the number of candidates.
He said there was a long waiting list and all the 200 seats at Baycourt were now taken.
People who were not registered to attend were directed to go to Our Place, where the event would be live-streamed on the big screen, or to watch it on Facebook.
Each mayoral candidate would be welcomed to give an introductory statement before Cowley asked the candidates questions suggested by chamber members.
Cowley said the main questions from the business community will vary.
"The key topics cover managing a growing city, rates, transport, housing, and finding out whether they have the right skills and temperament to be the mayor of New Zealand's fifth largest city."
There would be an interval break before allowing questions from the audience. During the first half, the audience would be asked to write questions on paper which would then be drawn after the interval break.
Forum details - event sold out
What: Meet the Mayoral Candidates
When: August 28
Where: Baycourt, X-Space
Time: 5pm (for 5.30pm start)
Source: Tauranga Chamber of Commerce
Candidate list
Les Wallen
Tenby Powell
Greg Brownless
Kelvin Clout
Andrew Hollis
RangiMarie Kingi
Jos Nagels
John Robson
Christopher Stokes
Murray Guy
Source: Tauranga City Council