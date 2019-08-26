More than 1000 signatures have been collected opposing plans for a new Corrections Department facility in Burrows Avenue.

The Department of Corrections proposal, which awaits Tauranga City Council consent, would involve merging its existing three Community Services sites - two on 11th Avenue and one in Greerton - into a single office 2693sq m site on Burrows St.

Community offenders would see their probation officer, participate in rehabilitation programmes and meet up with community service teams before heading out to complete tasks such as cleaning graffiti.

The proposal said about 100 people would report to the office each day of the working week and about 60 would come in on Saturdays. If approved, construction of the new office would begin late this year and finish in early 2021.

Today concerned Avenues area residents took their concerns - and their petition - to Tauranga City Council.

There was standing room only for the public forum presentation by the Grace Rd and Neighbourhood Residents' Association's Phil Green and Lee-Ann Taylor.

They emphasised the concern in the community about putting the proposed facility in a residential area used by students walking to and from five schools as well as old and vulnerable people who, as Taylor said, like to take a "daily constitutional".

She said the signatures had been collected in three days from the St Mary's School community and other area residents.

A spokesman for the Baptist Church and 14th Avenue Gospel Centre said the congregation was also concerned.

While Corrections had assured the community about the good work it did with the clients who would be visiting the centre, he said the concern was about what those clients would do when they left the building.

"Are they driving around the area looking to see where they might be able to carry out further criminal acts?

"We don't want this building in our area... not that we don't have any concern or compassion for the people they work with."

Mayor Greg Brownless said the council had not received any formal application from Corrections.

"You have been heard, but at this stage, we can't tell you anything more until we receive an application."