A Te Puke Lotto player will be smiling this morning after taking away more than $12,000 in last night's draw.

The Te Puke winner got their ticket from the Te Puke Four Square on Jellicoe St.

They join 19 other players across the country, who each won $12,027 with Lotto Second Division.

One lucky player from Gisborne also won with Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $26,407.

The winning tickets were bought from Hikurangi, Gisborne, Hastings, New Plymouth, Lower Hutt, Wellington, Blenheim and Dunedin.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately.