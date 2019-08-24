Tauranga RSA is still counting the cost after a two-vehicle crash caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to nearby signage and their foundations.

Police said they were still investigating the cause of the crash which happened on Cameron Rd in Gate Pa between Kent and Cornwall Sts near the RSA about 1am today.

There were no reports of serious injuries but one person was assessed at the crash scene by St John Ambulance staff, a police spokeswoman said.

Tauranga RSA president Fred Milligan said he learned about the crash after receiving a call as he was heading into town this morning about the club's signage being on a major lean.

Advertisement

The extent of the damage even shocked him, Milligan said.

Milligan said he then joined follow RSA member Roy Sanders in clearing up the debris from the footpath and nearby carpark to make the area safer for members of the public.

"There is a lot of foot traffic in this area and there were lots of shattered fluorescent tubes with exposed wiring and broken glass and other debris strewn everywhere," he said.

"It looks like one of the cars has hit a brick wall on our property as it left the roundabout then mounted the wall taking out a solid steel pole as it did so and ripping a concrete slab base from the ground.

Mulligan said the car must have then skidded along and collided with the other signs.

One of the signs for the Oak Tree Restaurant inside the RSA complex was in hundreds of bits over the ground and two other signs were twisted and the pole on a major lean.

A two-vehicle crash in Cameron Rd outside Tauranga RSA has caused extensive damage. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Milligan said fortunately, no one was seriously hurt or killed but the damage had caused a huge inconvenience and the repair bill could be in the thousands of dollars.

The RSA had insurance but $2000 damage was likely to be "on the very light side".

Advertisement

"Given the damage, it would have taken some considerable impact to do this."

Despite this major headache, Milligan said he can see the funny side of this incident.

"We have been talking about getting a team together to give these older signs a major clean for some time," he said.

If anyone has any information about the crash which can help police call 07 577 4300.