The cause of a two-vehicle crash in Gate Pa, Tauranga earlier today is still being investigated by the police.

A police communications spokeswoman said the police were called to the crash which happened on Cameron Rd between Kent and Cornwall Sts near the Tauranga RSA at 1.05am.

There were no reports of serious injuries but one person was assessed at the crash scene by St John Ambulance staff, she said.

Further inquiries were being made by police into the cause of the crash, the police spokeswoman said.

A NZ Fire and Emergency spokesman said firefighters from the Greerton brigade attended after being called in by police and assisted with clearing some fuel and debris from the road.

A Tauranga St John Ambulance spokesman confirmed one patient was assessed at the crash scene but they did not require hospital treatment.