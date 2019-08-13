The top building apprentices in the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau region will be announced this Friday.

The Bay of Plenty Registered Master Builders Carters 2019 Apprentice of the Year awards not only recognises excellence among carpentry apprentices but also acknowledges and celebrates the employers who contribute to the industry by investing in young talent.

With New Zealand's building and construction industry currently facing a skills shortage, this competition showcases the future leaders of the building industry.

Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau apprentices who took part in the competition had to put their skills to the test and were judged on a practical challenge as well as their initial entry submission.

Their hard work will be recognised at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club.

The winning apprentice from each region will go on to compete at the national competition in Auckland in November. They will be vying for the title of Registered Master Builders Carters 2019 Apprentice of the Year, and a share thousands of dollars in prizes.