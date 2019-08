A pharmacy on Tauranga's Cameron Rd was broken into early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers got the call-out just after 4am to a break-in at the Unichem pharmacy.

She said police had remained on the scene to take statements, but the investigation was in the early stages.

A number of police cars were seen at the premises.

Advertisement

There was no information about what may or may not have been taken at this stage, she said.