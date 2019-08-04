Police are still looking for the driver of a car which crashed into a power pole in Whakatāne.

Police were called to a car which crashed into a power pole at 6.20am yesterday on Arawa Rd near the intersection of King St in Whakatāne.

On arriving at the scene, it was discovered the driver had fled and has still not been found.

A police media spokeswoman said there was no indication there was a chase before the crash.

A police media spokeswoman said this morning the driver had not been located and inquiries were ongoing.

The power lines were down as a result and 177 Horizon Network properties were without power for over an hour before it was restored.