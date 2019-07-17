In the next 30 years, Tauranga needs to build an estimated 43,000 new homes to keep up with population growth projections. But where will they go? It's the question plaguing Government - local and central - as developers complain the city is rapidly running out of developable land, with little more in the pipeline. But should the city sacrifice some reserve land to make room? News of discussions about relocating Tauranga's racecourse in Greerton has been greeted by some with dismay, while others say it's the kind of tough conversation the city needs to have.



It would be "a travesty" to see Tauranga's racecourse overtaken with housing, says the chairman of the Tauranga Racecourse Reserve Trust.

Today the Bay of Plenty Times revealed Racing Tauranga was keeping an open mind about an approach from the Government last year to relocate the course to make way for housing.

The Tauranga racecourse and neighbouring golf course share an 83-hectare block of Crown-owned reserve land in Greerton.

The two clubs lease the land on a fixed term from the Crown and are members of the Tauranga Racecourse Reserve Trust, which administers the block with Tauranga City Council.

Trust chairman Graham Cathie, also a golf club board member, said neither group had been involved in the discussions between the racing club, Government and council about relocation.

There had been no approach to the golf club about moving, he said.

Cathie said the racecourse was a "wonderful asset" to have in the city, comparing it with New York's Central Park.

"Tauranga is extremely fortunate to have such a large green space inside its city boundaries... It would be a travesty to have it turned into housing."

He was also concerned that if there was a chance the lease might not be renewed that spending on facilities would dry up.

Tauranga Golf Club manager Michelle Towersey said the club's membership numbers might benefit from more housing in the area, but the racecourse green space was also important as it was home to wildlife and people often walked through it.

Tauranga-based Labour List MP Jan Tinetti. Photo / File

Tauranga-based Labour list MP Jan Tinetti said she had not been involved in the discussions but said they were worth having.

"We really do have to have tough discussions in our city because there is a shortage of land [for housing].

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges said the Western Bay needed a racing track but he would not oppose it moving provided the racing club was happy with the arrangement.

Tauranga MP and leader of the National Party Simon Bridges. Photo / File

"There is a huge amount of water to go under the bridge for the racecourse to move. I certainly wouldn't be counting my chickens."

Gareth Scholes, principal of Greenpark School, opposite the racecourse, said the school would need to be expanded if more housing was created in the area.