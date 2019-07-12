Finalists have been announced in the Bay Hospitality awards.

The competition includes all areas in the region, aside from Rotorua which has its own dedicated awards, and showcases the top-notch dining establishments in the region as voted by the hospitality industry.

A number of establishments have received recognition in this year's final line up including Izakai, a new bar and eatery in Tauranga's Bayfair Shopping Centre.

Nominated for best new eatery, outstanding cocktail experience, bartender, and chef, Izakai blends Japanese food with a New Zealand Māori influence.

Famed for its incredible café foods, The General receives a nomination for best café as well as emerging chef for Zoe Purdy.

Owner Malika Ganley fuses Middle Eastern flavours from her Moroccan heritage with modern Kiwi flavours, served up in a bright and modern setting.

The growing popularity of street food in the region has also been recognised with Hawker and Roll, Burger Burger, Japanese Quarter and Johney's Dumpling House all receiving nominations for their exceptional casual dining experiences.

In an area of great outstanding beauty, hospitality establishments in settings outside of the main centres are ever popular.

Flat White Waihī Beach, The Cider Factorie, Te Puna, The Daily Café, Te Puke and the Falls Retreat Bistro, Waihī all received nominations for best suburban or regional setting.

The Bay of Plenty community is also able to vote for its favourite establishment in the First Table People's Choice Award category.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said millions of tourists and domestic travellers flowed through the area each year so the hard working hospitality community had an important job to do in showcasing our national cuisine and looking after its guests.

"The awards are really an opportunity to recognise those providing an exceptional experience to the dining community and spread the word about the amazing places there are to drink and eat in the region," Bidois said.

Voting is open until Sunday July 28 and the winners will be revealed at the awards evening on Sunday August 4.

Tickets to the event are on sale now, to purchase or for more information regarding the awards visit https://hospitalityawards.co.nz/bay/.

Voting links are here for industry and here for people's choice.

Bay Hospitality Awards 2019 Finalists:

Nourish Magazine Outstanding Barista

Dominique Vogler, Flaveur Breads Tauranga

- Sam Graham, Luca Café

- Simon Backelin, Tay Street Beach Café

- Taylor Gibbons, Blackberry Eatery

Asahi Premium Beverages Outstanding Bartender

- Katie Short, The Barrio Brothers Mount Maunganui

- Minerva Saner, The Rising Tide

- Simon Insley, Fire Mount Maunganui

- Zachariah Nathan, Izakai Bar and Eatery

Hospitality Management Systems Outstanding Front of House Team

- Flatwhite Waihi Beach

- Harbourside Tauranga

- Mills Reef Winery

- The Barrio Brothers Tauranga

- The Rising Tide

Bidfood Tauranga Outstanding Chef

- Andy Kang, Izakai Bar and Eatery

- Ian Harrison, Clarence Bistro

- Sam Terretta Hide, Brew Co.

- Shane Kearns, Fire and No.8 Mount Maunganui

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology Emerging Chef

- Jay Van Der Meys, Fire and No.8 Mount Maunganui

- Joe Noon, Fish Face

- Sinead O'Brien, Blackberry Eatery

- Zoe Purdy, The General

Eftpos NZ Outstanding New Venue

- Fire

- Izakai Bar and Eatery

- Oscar & Otto

- The Good Home Coast Papamoa

Restaurant Association of New Zealand Outstanding Café

- Eddies & Elspeth

- Mixture Eatery

- Tay Street Beach Café

- The General

Monin NZ Outstanding Cocktail Experience

- IKIbar

- Izakai Bar and Eatery

- Macau Bar Kitchen & Lounge

- RYE Bar & Grill

Lion NZ Outstanding Bar

- Hide

- Thirst and Hunger

- The Barrel Room

- The Freeport

- The Rising Tide

Bidfood Tauranga Outstanding Casual Dining/Street Food

- Burger Burger

- Hawker & Roll

- Japanese Quarter

- Johney's Dumpling House

OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design

- Alpino Mount Maunganui

- Clarence Bistro

- Macau Bar Kitchen & Lounge

- No.8 Mount Maunganui

Nova Energy Outstanding Suburban/Regional Experience

- Flatwhite Waihi Beach

- The Cider Factorie, Te Puna

- The Daily Café, Te Puke

- The Falls Retreat Bistro, Waihi

Service Foods Outstanding Restaurant

- Clarence Bistro

- Harbourside Tauranga

- Latitude37 Restaurant

- Somerset Cottage