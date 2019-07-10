A lucky Lotto player who bought a ticket from Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui was one of eight people to win more than $23,000 each.

The eight players will each take home $23,360 after winning Lotto Second Division in last night's draw.

Two players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $29,013. These tickets were sold at Napier City Pak N Save in Napier and Ashburton New World in Ashburton.

The remaining winning tickets were bought in Auckland, Morrinsville, Wairoa, Whanganui and Canterbury.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.