A man with a gun was spotted near Tauranga Hospital yesterday.

Police responded to a report of a man carrying a firearm in his tramping pack in the area of the hospital about 12.40pm.

The man was located by Wharepai Domain.



A 36-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully carrying/possessing a firearm in a public place, and possessing a knife in a public place.

He is appearing in Tauranga District Court today.