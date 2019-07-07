A house is on fire in Welcome Bay.

A Northern Fire Communications spokesman said firefighters were called to the house fire on Flinders Place just before 4.30pm.

The spokesman said they received multiple calls from people in the area saying the house was "well-involved" in flames.

All people inside the home were accounted for and no one was reported to have been injured in the fire, the spokesman said.

"Firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze," he said.

Welcome Bay resident Alison Dunlop said the house was "well-ablaze".

"[There were] Huge plumes of smoke," she said.

Dunlop said firefighters were at the scene trying to get the blaze under control.

A resident nearby, who did not wish to be named, said she could see the fire coming from a home on Flinders Place.

"We heard sirens and looked out the window to see thick black smoke," she said.

The resident said fire engines had just arrived at the scene.

A Welcome Bay resident said he could still see flames licking around the home's back porch as another fire truck arrived.

"The whole area has been blocked off. There's a crowd of people on the side of the road."