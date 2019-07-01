Power was cut overnight as a result of a crash on Ohauiti Rd.

A police spokeswoman said a car crashed into a power pole, knocking it down and cutting power to the area.

"The driver appears to have been the only occupant of the car and was reportedly uninjured apart from some potential whiplash," she said.

The crash happened at 9.40pm between Buxton Pl and Boscabel Drive.

She said the power company was still on site until 11.30pm and was unsure when the power came back on.

At 10.50pm police were notified of another crash between a car and a pedestrian on Hull Rd.

The police spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident by St John but were not required to attend.

"It looks like the incident occurred at the Port of Tauranga," she said.

One person sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Tauranga Hospital.