Otūmoetai College band Delta won this year's Bay of Plenty regional Smokefreerockquest final at Totara St on Saturday night.

The band, who play jazz-funk fusion, have been performing together for nine months and vocalist Emily Ardern said they were absolutely stoked with the win.

"There was very tough competition this year so we were nervous about the results," the Year 12 student said.

"When they called our names out we were ecstatic to hear all our hard work had paid off."

The full lineup is Emily Ardern (vocals), Eden Exelby (bass), Kristian Reid (guitar), Jerome Morris (drums), and Ben Thompson (keyboard).

Second place in the band category went to Elevar from Mt Maunganui College.

They join solo-duo winners for Bay of Plenty Louie Campbell from Katikati College (first), and Bree from Katikati College and Max Harvey from Rotorua Boys' High School (second equal) with the opportunity to submit a video of their original material for selection as one of the top 10 national finalists to play off at the Bruce Mason Centre in Auckland on Saturday September 14.

The new Rockshop Best use of Electronic Assistance Award went to Good Morning Good Night, from Mt Maunganui College and Mt Maunganui Intermediate.

For founder and director Glenn Common the potential of each new round of regional finalists is reflected in a music industry full of past participants.

"It's fascinating for us to look back at success stories like Kimbra, Marlon Williams and Broods where we could see the star factor right back at the regional level.

"Each event gives a new cohort of bands the opportunity to take their obsession with music and develop the organisational and stagecraft skills that will help them become another Kiwi music success."

The full list of awards for Bay of Plenty is:

Band 1: Delta - Otūmoetai College

Band 2: Elevar - Mt Maunganui College

Band 3: Suds - Otūmoetai College

Solo/Duo 1: Louie Campbell from Katikati College

Solo/Duo 2: Bree from Katikati College and Max Harvey from Rotorua Boys' High School (second equal)

ZM People's Choice: Vegan Funk Machine - Mt Maunganui College

Rockshop Electronic Performance: Good Morning Good Night - Mt Maunganui College, Mt Maunganui Intermediate

Smokefree Best Vocals: Emily Tattersall, Hurley caught a rat - Mt Maunganui College

Musicianship: Jack Hendy, High Resolution - Bethlehem College

Best Song: Vegan Funk Machine - Mt Maunganui College