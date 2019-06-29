Chip butties are as much a part of the fabric of the Double Brown Triple Crown mountain bike event as the world class tracks it is raced on.

The event returns tomorrow and will challenge riders over three stages on the Whakarewarewa Forest mountain bike trails. The event is capped at 90 entrants, to accommodate the logistics of transporting riders, and there was a waiting list of 40 people.

Race organiser Clint Gray says the event filled within two days of entries being opened.

The event was first fun in 2005 and has been held every year with one exception. Gray says it has always been popular.

"It was a lot more low key back in the day, but it has always been a local, fun, community race. It is a pretty casual format and we always have hot chip butty sandwiches at the end."

He says while there are always those that take it more seriously, the casual format and the "dynamic" management style are part of the success.

Triple Crown organiser Clint Gray says the event has always been popular. Photo / Ben Fraser

"I don't have any expectations, just for people to have a good time and a bit of a laugh."

One feature of the event is the Paddy Avery Memorial Trophy, which will be awarded to the fastest rider on the second stage – held on the Hot X Buns track. The track was a favourite of Avery who died in 2012 after falling from his bike. The 21 year old was a national cycling representative passionate about mountain biking.

One of Avery's friends, Jeff McDowell, will race this weekend and says the trophy is a great tribute.

"I grew up with Patrick mountain biking around the countryside and it is good to see this carried on. He was a pretty big part of the mountain bike community. We raced cross country together, we did quite a bit of training together and that crossed onto the road where we raced against each other."

McDowell says the vibe of the Triple Crown suits Avery's personality.

"He was very outgoing and the life of the party. He had a real cheeky grin and was always giving people stick. Patrick was all about living the moment and the event on the weekend embodies that really well.

"This event is more about just enjoying it again. There is a racing aspect, everyone gets a bit competitive, but it is just a good way to get the community together."

Double Brown Triple Crown

Sunday, June 30

Whakarewarewa Forest mountain bike trails

Stage 1: Te Rua (Grade 5)

Stage 2: Hot X Buns into Tumeke (Grade 4-5)

Stage 3: Corridor, Eastern Spice, Old Exit (Grade 4-5)