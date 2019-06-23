Around 50 trees in Greerton have been decked out in colourful, book-themed threads.

The annual Greerton Village yarn bombing display was set up over the weekend, with pieces inspired by children's' books including Harry Potter, Dr. Seuss and the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Groups including schools and charities dedicated hours of time to craft metres of wool into knitted artworks.

Some 28 pieces have been entered to compete for a cash prize, of which $1000 would go to a charity and $300 to the knitter.

A people's choice prize will be split with $500 going to charity and $200 to the knitter.

Event organiser Carol Power of Greerton Village Community Knitters Yarn Bombing said the event had been brightening up the streets of Greerton for three years.

"That community cohesion that comes from it is priceless. From kids aged around 5 to adults in their 90s have been involved."

She said the group wanted to make Greerton the New Zealand capital of yarnbombing.

Local business owner and yarn bomber Marilyn Mouat said the event bought visitors into the village.

"The best thing is to see the smiles on people's faces as they walk around," she said.

People could vote for their favourite on the Greerton Village Yarn Bombing Facebook page or vote in participating shops in the village.

The colourful display will remain until September.