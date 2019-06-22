Western Bay of Plenty police are urging motorists to take extra care following a number of serious crashes in the area.

Over the past week, three people have died and more have been seriously injured on roads in the Western Bay.

Western Bay of Plenty road policing co-ordinator Senior Sergeant Mark Pakes said people were taking unnecessary risks and not driving to the conditions.

"Every one of these crashes was avoidable and all had the potential to take further lives."

The advice from Pakes is simple - slow down, be patient and be respectful of other road users.

"The last thing any police officer wants is to have to tell someone their family member isn't coming home."

Yesterday police named the two men killed in a horrific train crash on Wednesday.

The men were Chary Alonzo Sabalande, 34, and Roymark Solomon Bering, 32.

Police confirmed both men had arrived recently from the Phillippines and had been living and working in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Three other people were taken to hospital following the crash.

Police and contractors assess the scene where a train crashed into a car near Pongakawa. Photo / File

An elderly man also died this week after a collision between a car and his mobility scooter.

Norman George Roberts, 88, had been travelling along Girven Rd in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday when he was involved in the crash.

On Monday the Kaimai Ranges were closed after a crash that killed one and left another person seriously injured.

Police released the name of the man who died in a crash as 52-year-old Gregory Matthew Farrell from Hamilton.

The fatality was the latest to an already "grim" Bay of Plenty road toll.

By May 25, 40 people had been killed on the Bay's roads. It is understood after this week's events the death toll has been bought to 44.