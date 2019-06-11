Seeka has announced the appointment of a new manager for SeekaFresh.

Seeka chief executive Michael Franks announced yesterday that Verena Cunningham will lead Seeka's Auckland and Christchurch operations.

This included the marketing and sales of all New Zealand-grown produce, along with assisting the chief executive and board in leading the development and enactment of the company's strategy.

Verena Cunningham joins Seeka from T&G Global Limited, where she was head of strategy New Zealand.

Advertisement

Cunningham begins her new position at Seeka in September, replacing previous general manager, Ray Hook.

Seeka chief executive Michael Franks welcomed Cunningham to the company and said her skills and background in commercial project strategy development would be a considerable asset to Seeka.

Cunningham has 20 years of extensive industry and professional services experience across business management, transactions and operations including positions at T&G, Ernst & Young and Bayer CropScience/Bayer AG, both in New Zealand and overseas.

She is also a Director on the board of the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) for Australia and New Zealand.

SeekaFresh is part of Seeka's retail services operation.

It markets local and imported produce in New Zealand including avocados, bananas, kiwifruit, lemons, melons, mandarins, oranges, pineapple and vegetables.

It also oversees the export crops not supplied through Zespri.