Bay of Plenty kiwifruit company Trevelyan's released a report today showing the business has reduced its carbon footprint and is working towards operating as sustainably as possible.

The company released its fifth annual Sustainability Report which indicated its carbon dioxide emissions had declined by 58 per cent per tray since 2010, according to a written statement.

The company said it also diverted more than 300 tonnes of waste away from landfill last year and Trevelyan's managing director James Trevelyan said the company reduced the volume of waste going to landfill to 33 tonnes a year.

With refrigerant gas standing as the company's largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, the company was now trialling a secondary refrigeration system which used a more climate-friendly refrigerant.