Police are looking for the driver of a ute involved in a crash in which a cyclist was hospitalised.

Police were called to Oropi Rd, near Kensington Lane, about 10.05am after the crash.

Police said in a statement this morning the ute left the scene following the collision.

The cyclist, who had been travelling in a party of three, was taken to Tauranga Hospital suffering moderate injuries.

The ute is described as a white or silver flat-bed ute, and its registration number began with "NU".

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have information about this vehicle, to get in contact.

Anyone with information should get in touch with police by calling 105, or you can give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.