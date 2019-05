Six people were injured after two cars smashed into each other in Te Puke yesterday evening.

A police media spokesman said police responded to reports the crash on Te Matai Rd, between Te Kahika Rd and Te Puke Highway, at 7.10pm.

He said the car's occupants received a range of injuries - one person received serious injuries, one person recieved moderate injuries and four people received minor injuries.

He said the road was closed to one lane and inquiries are ongoing.