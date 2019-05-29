The New Zealand Community Trust announced today it dished out nearly $900,000 in grants to community organisations, schools and councils in the Bay of Plenty Region in May.
Twenty-five organisations received a portion of the total $888,022.15 distributed.
The largest grant, of $250,000, went to Tauranga Hockey Association to help fund a third hockey turf in Tauranga, with the Papamoa Community Surf Rescue Base Trust receiving the second biggest amount of $200,000 for the new surf club.
The funds came from gaming venues throughout the Bay of Plenty region.
New Zealand Community Trust grants awarded in May
AIMS Games Trust - $100,000
Towards managers' bags, marquees and equipment hire, media liaison services (journalists and photographers), and medical cover
Apumoana Marae Charitable Trust - $4000
Towards marquee and chair hire for 2019 Tuhourangi Ahurei
Aquinas College - $10,000
Towards rugby, football and rowing uniforms
Glenholme School - $20,000
Towards playground equipment
Kaitao Intermediate School - $6000
Towards contract fee for Kiwi Can Programme
Katikati Squash Rackets Club - $2840
Towards hardware system
Kawerau District Council - $50,000
Towards fee for Tarawera River Trail Project Manager
Live For More Charitable Trust - $3000
Towards salary of Programme Facilitator/AOD Clinician
OneChance Charitable Trust - $1055
Towards safety warden and venue hire
Otumoetai Football Club - $15,000
Towards salary for Director of Football
Owhata Primary School - $7219
Towards sports equipment
Papamoa Community Surf Rescue Base Trust - $200,000
Towards construction of Papamoa Surf Rescue Base and Community Facility
Racing Tauranga - $50,000
Towards grandstand upgrade
Rotorua Lakes High School - $2000
Towards travel and accommodation
Rotorua School - $20,000
Towards two outrigger canoes and attachments
Rotorua Touch Association - $612
Towards field hire
Rotorua Trails Trust - $30,000
Towards a digger for trail building
Rotorua Tramping and Skiing Club - $4000
Towards a new fire exit door and replacement of fire escape double doors
Sikh Sangat NZ Trust - $10,000
Towards female toilets renovation at Sikh temple in Rotorua
Squash Bay of Plenty - $25,000
Towards salary for Regional Manager
Sunset Primary School - $30,000
Towards playground equipment, softfall and swing set
Tauranga Hockey Association - $250,000
Towards construction of a third hockey turf at the Tauranga Hockey Centre
Tauranga Yacht & Power Boat Club - $5000
Towards salary of Club Manager/Secretary
Whakarewarewa Rugby Community Sports - $2295.65
Towards van and trailer hire
Whangamarino School - $40,000
Towards a new multi-sports turf