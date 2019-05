A child has been hit by a car in Tauranga this afternoon.

A police media spokesman said officers were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Ōhauiti Rd at 3.22pm.

The spokesman said the child suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

It is understood the incident happened near the Welcome Bay Rd end of Ōhauiti Rd.

Advertisement

The spokesman said he was unable to comment further at this time.