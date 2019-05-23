Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns has received the prestigious Caldwell Partners Leadership Award.

The Institute of Finance Professionals Awards recognise innovation and excellence in the financial and capital markets sector.

The judging panel noted Port of Tauranga's excellent productivity rates, industry-leading safety record, increasing cargo volumes and shareholder returns that have compounded by an average 20.4 per cent since Cairns took the helm.

The company's market capitalisation has grown more than six-fold to $4 billion since Cairns was appointed chief executive in 2005.

Cairns said the accolade was one to be shared by the entire Port of Tauranga team.

"It recognises the extraordinary efforts of a fantastic bunch of people working at Port of Tauranga. I am proud to accept this award on their behalf and I am privileged to lead a company that has achieved so much," he said.