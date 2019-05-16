Richie and Gemma McCaw have been announced as the special guest speakers at this year's Tauranga Gala Dinner.

In a rare appearance on-stage together, the McCaws will share stories from their elite sporting careers as well as their new endeavours, adventures and what lies ahead.

Renowned broadcaster Peter Williams will be the MC for the evening and lead a chat-show discussion to get the insights and tales that fans are keen to hear.

Gemma, originally from Tauranga, has played hockey for New Zealand at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and world championships.

She now is focused on the wellbeing sector, lending her skills and credentials in fitness and sport science to help others achieve their goals in health, high performance and training.

Richie, captain of two Rugby World Cup winning sides, now spends his time flying helicopters, running endurance races and working on business projects.

Gaining a record 148 caps for the All Blacks, McCaw captained the team for 110 tests, also a record. He is hailed as one of the greatest players to have played the game.

The event isn't all about rugby and sport.

The McCaws are now parents to their first child and have a multitude of other experiences and stories to share.

They are ambassadors and patrons to a number of charities, they maintain a solid schedule of endorsements and have more plans up their sleeve.

The Tauranga Gala Dinner will include exclusive live interviews with Richie and Gemma as well as the opportunity for the audience to ask their own questions to the pair. There will also be a charity auction for a local charity, as well as entertainers and performers throughout the night.

Organisers say it is set to be one of the most stunning ones yet.

Bookings are available at www.taurangagaladinner.co.nz